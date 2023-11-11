EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 123.8% in October

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the October 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

EML Payments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $0.75 on Friday. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EML Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.