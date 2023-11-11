EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 123.8% in October

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the October 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
EML Payments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $0.75 on Friday. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
EML Payments Company Profile
