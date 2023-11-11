Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.06 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.06 billion and $879,318.29 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $200.71 or 0.00543727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.58593398 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $889,638.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

