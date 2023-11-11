Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 418.9% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
About Energy Transition Minerals
