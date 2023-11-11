Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 418.9% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

