Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.94

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $256,363.70 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,114.05 or 1.00005544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 12,590,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 12,590,780.01246833 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.91155758 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $268,948.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

