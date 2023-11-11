Financial Advisory Group Has $2.72 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 414,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,570. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

