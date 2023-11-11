Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO traded up $5.49 on Friday, hitting $376.43. The company had a trading volume of 207,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.96. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

