First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 487.5% in October

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $87.22 and a one year high of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $989.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 50.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.