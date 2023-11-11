First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 487.5% in October

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $87.22 and a one year high of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $989.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
