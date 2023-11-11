FlatQube (QUBE) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $2,258.72 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.16741313 USD and is up 10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $494.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

