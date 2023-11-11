G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $2,013.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000130 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

