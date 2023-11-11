Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the October 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Down 29.7 %
GALKF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
About Galantas Gold
