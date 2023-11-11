Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the October 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 29.7 %

GALKF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

