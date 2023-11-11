Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the October 15th total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gaucho Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VINO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,795. Gaucho Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 157.84% and a negative net margin of 1,112.47%.

Institutional Trading of Gaucho Group

About Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VINO Free Report ) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

