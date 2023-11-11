GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Up 125.0% in October

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
Shares of GOVXW stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
About GeoVax Labs
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.