GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Up 125.0% in October

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVXW stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About GeoVax Labs

geovax labs, inc., (otcqb: govx) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using our modified vaccinia ankara – virus-like particle (mva-vlp) vaccine platform. our development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against hiv, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (ebola, sudan, marburg, and lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic hepatitis b infections and cancers.

