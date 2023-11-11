GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.63 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $89.63 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90339236 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

