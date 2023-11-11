Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Givaudan Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $72.15.
Givaudan Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.