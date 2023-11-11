Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMAT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2,029.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

