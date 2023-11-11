Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0001 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $23,408.63 and $97.87 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Golden Goose Token Trading

