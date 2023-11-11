Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. 5,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.67. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $85.99 and a 1-year high of $114.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

