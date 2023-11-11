Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, an increase of 400.4% from the October 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 45.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 140,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,485. The company has a market cap of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by $4.60. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,004.14%. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

