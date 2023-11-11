H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.
H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 3.0 %
HEES stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 132,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,551. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
