Head-To-Head Analysis: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) versus Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -21.26% -34.13% -9.45% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 0.90 -$6.94 million ($0.21) -4.07 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Renovare Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ATA Creativity Global has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Volatility and Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Renovare Environmental on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

