Head to Head Analysis: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) vs. Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Avenir Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals -3,403.80% -153.28% -140.39% Avenir Wellness Solutions -477.70% -621.61% -65.32%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avenir Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Avenir Wellness Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,331.48%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avenir Wellness Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenir Wellness Solutions has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Avenir Wellness Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 25.38 -$31.77 million N/A N/A Avenir Wellness Solutions $4.90 million 1.75 -$25.51 million N/A N/A

Avenir Wellness Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Avenir Wellness Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Augmenta monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 therapeutics; TFF Niclosamide, which is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop Augmenta monoclonal antibodies; a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S; and a collaborative research and development agreement with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to develop dry powder formulations of hyaluronan to prevent and treat respiratory diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names. The company sells its products through drug and grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. It also offers its products under private label to retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as DTC, via online website orders. The company was formerly known as CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. and changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. in October 2022. Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

