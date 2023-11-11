Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

HWX stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.42. 1,442,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,362. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.87. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.23 and a 1-year high of C$7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. 26.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

