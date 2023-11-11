Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in October

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.