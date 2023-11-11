Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in October

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

