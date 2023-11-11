Horizen Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.85 or 0.00031888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $169.75 million and $9.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00081765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,329,881 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.