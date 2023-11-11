HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HOYA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get HOYA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOYA

HOYA Stock Performance

About HOYA

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,080. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.