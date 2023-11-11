HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HOYA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
