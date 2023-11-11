IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE IAG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 5,293,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 4,146,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $12,557,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

