iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) versus Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Head to Head Analysis

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iCAD and Bruker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bruker 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Bruker has a consensus price target of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.42%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Bruker.

26.8% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Bruker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $24.49 million 1.39 -$13.66 million ($0.49) -2.73 Bruker $2.53 billion 3.35 $296.60 million $2.17 26.64

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -51.13% -36.14% -24.36% Bruker 11.32% 32.20% 10.27%

Summary

Bruker beats iCAD on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD



iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Bruker



Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

