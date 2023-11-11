ICON (ICX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.02 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $253.29 million and approximately $63.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 971,558,287 coins and its circulating supply is 971,557,894 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

