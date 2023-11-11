IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $24,650.47 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

