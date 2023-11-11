inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $137.80 million and $257,774.86 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 5% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00530944 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $264,945.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

