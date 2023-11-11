Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 518.1% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, an increase of 518.1% from the October 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.37. 43,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

