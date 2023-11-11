Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $25.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1512 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $164,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,827,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

