iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 94.7% in October

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the October 15th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 525,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,562. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
