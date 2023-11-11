iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 94.7% in October

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the October 15th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 525,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,562. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,257,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 245,598 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,563,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 184,143 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

