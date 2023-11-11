iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.43. 233,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,468. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

