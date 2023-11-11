iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,695. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

