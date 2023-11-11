iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 124.5% in October

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the October 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 959,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,376. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

