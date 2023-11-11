iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the October 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 138,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

