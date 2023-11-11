iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 452.6% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,700 shares, an increase of 452.6% from the October 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.76. 484,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,416. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.