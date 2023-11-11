Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 2,425.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. 49,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,648. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.