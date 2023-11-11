Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in October

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 375,344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JOF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. 13,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,305. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

