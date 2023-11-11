K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE KBL traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961. The stock has a market cap of C$348.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.06.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of C$80.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9856698 earnings per share for the current year.

KBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

