KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in October

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KONE Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 23,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
