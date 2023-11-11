KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in October

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 23,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Barclays started coverage on KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

