KuCoin Token Price Tops $6.26 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00016875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $605.79 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

