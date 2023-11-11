Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lifted by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 5.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $207,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.78. 650,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,822. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

