Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Up 480.0% in October

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Legacy Education Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,745. Legacy Education Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

