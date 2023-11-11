Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $164.13 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $164.13 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003874 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

