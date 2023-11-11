Littlejohn & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,530 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund comprises 1.5% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USO traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $71.79. 3,754,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,773. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

