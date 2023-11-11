LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 2.1% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in LKQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 909,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,358. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.