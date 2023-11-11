LooksRare Achieves Market Cap of $89.65 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. LooksRare has a market cap of $89.65 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 991,065,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 955,519,175 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

