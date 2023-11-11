LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in October

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LPKFF remained flat at $7.31 during trading on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LPKF Laser & Electronics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Trading Halts Explained
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.