LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in October

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPKFF remained flat at $7.31 during trading on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

